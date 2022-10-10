Erath man booked on two counts of attempted first degree murder

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Grosse Isle and Elton Road east of Abbeville in reference to gun shots being fired.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, patrol deputies responded and located a man, identified as Gage Michael Marceaux of Erath Friday, October 7. Deputies said a firearm was found in Marceaux's possession. Two people were transported by family members to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds according to deputies.

During the investigation, deputies were able to gain enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Marceaux for two counts of attempted first degree murder.

Marceaux was arrested and transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Center for booking. Marceaux’s bond is set at $500,000.

Deputies said the shooting is still under investigation and other arrest and charges are possible.