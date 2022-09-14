Watch Now
NewsVermilion Parish

Actions

Erath High and Middle evacuated due to threat

police lights
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 12:46 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 13:52:48-04

Erath High and Erath Middle schools have been evacuated because of a threat.

The students have been moved to an alternative site, according to a text message sent to parents.

Erath Police confirm they are investigating a written threat on a wall.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information once it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.