Erath High and Middle evacuated due to threat

Erath High and Erath Middle schools have been evacuated because of a threat.
The students have been moved to an alternative site, according to a text message sent to parents.
Erath Police confirm they are investigating a written threat on a wall.
KATC has a crew en route and will have more information once it becomes available.
