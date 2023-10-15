ELECTION RESULTS 2023: VERMILION PARISH

VERMILION PARISH
Election results are now final in Vermilion Parish.
Here are the numbers:
Sheriff
Lance Broussard, Republican 37.91 percent - 6,220 votes
Eddie Langlinais, Republican 49.65 percent - 8,145 votes
Preston Summers, Republican - 12.44 percent - 2,041 votes
Clerk of Court
WINNER Diane Meaux Broussard, No Party - 55 percent - 8,822 votes
Jude Savoie, Republican - 45 percent - 7,324 votes
Police Juror District 1
WINNER Dane Hebert, Republican 78 percent - 980 votes
Brent Henry, Republican - 22 percent - 271 votes
Police Juror District 2
Shane Meaux, Republican - 53 percent - 785 votes
Jason Picard, No Party - 47 percent - 695 votes
Police Juror District 7
"Chris Clement" Hebert, Democrat - 33 percent - 254 votes
Roy Keith Meaux, Republican - 56 percent - 431 votes
Ravis Stelly Jr., No Party - 11 percent - 83 votes
Police Juror District 11
Scott R. Broussard, Republican - 60 percent - 767 votes
Gary Trahan, No Party - 40 percent - 503 votes
Police Juror District 13
Brian Hollier, Independent - 69 percent - 976 votes
Wayne Miller, No Party - 31 percent - 446 votes
PROPOSITIONS
Town of Delcambre Proposition
(Sales Tax)
Shall the Town of Delcambre, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to levy a 1% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years from January 1, 2024, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the purposes of providing funds for public safety in the Town and for any other lawful purpose of the Town?
YES - 72 percent - 236 votes
NO - 28 percent - 91 votes