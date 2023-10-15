ELECTION RESULTS 2023: VERMILION PARISH

VERMILION PARISH

Election results are now final in Vermilion Parish.

Here are the numbers:

Sheriff

Lance Broussard, Republican 37.91 percent - 6,220 votes

Eddie Langlinais, Republican 49.65 percent - 8,145 votes

Preston Summers, Republican - 12.44 percent - 2,041 votes

Clerk of Court

WINNER Diane Meaux Broussard, No Party - 55 percent - 8,822 votes

Jude Savoie, Republican - 45 percent - 7,324 votes

Police Juror District 1

WINNER Dane Hebert, Republican 78 percent - 980 votes

Brent Henry, Republican - 22 percent - 271 votes

Police Juror District 2

Shane Meaux, Republican - 53 percent - 785 votes

Jason Picard, No Party - 47 percent - 695 votes

Police Juror District 7

"Chris Clement" Hebert, Democrat - 33 percent - 254 votes

Roy Keith Meaux, Republican - 56 percent - 431 votes

Ravis Stelly Jr., No Party - 11 percent - 83 votes

Police Juror District 11

Scott R. Broussard, Republican - 60 percent - 767 votes

Gary Trahan, No Party - 40 percent - 503 votes

Police Juror District 13

Brian Hollier, Independent - 69 percent - 976 votes

Wayne Miller, No Party - 31 percent - 446 votes

PROPOSITIONS

Town of Delcambre Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the Town of Delcambre, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to levy a 1% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years from January 1, 2024, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the purposes of providing funds for public safety in the Town and for any other lawful purpose of the Town?

YES - 72 percent - 236 votes

NO - 28 percent - 91 votes