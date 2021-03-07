Driver killed, passenger injured in single-vehicle crash Saturday

A single-vehicle crash early Saturday claimed the life of a Kaplan man and injured his passenger.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday of a crash on Louisiana Highway 82 near Fin Road in Vermilion Parish. 21-year-old Daxton Harrington of Kaplan died in the crash.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Harrington was driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu wst on LA 82. For unknown reasons, the Malibu ran off the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.

According to State Police, both Harrington and his passenger were unrestrained. Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene; his passenger was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Impairment is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper seat belt usage can greatly increase the chances of surviving a crash by spreading out those forces across the strong bones of the body. Properly worn seat belts also help to keep the occupants of vehicles in their seat and protect the head and spine. Please be a responsible driver or a responsible passenger, and buckle up every ride, every time.

Troop I has investigated 9 fatal crashes resulting in 10 deaths in 2021.

