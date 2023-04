Vermilion Parish Sheriffs Office and Gueydan Fire Department are on the scene of a downed power line at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 711 heading into Gueydan.

Both lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted.

According to Gueydan Police Department, authorities responded to the scene around 5:10 p.m. earlier this evening.

As more information becomes available, it will be updated here.