Detectives investigating theft of tractor, equipment worth $20k

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:32 PM, Oct 13, 2021
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for public assistance in resolving a recent theft.

A 2014 Red Mahindra 3016 tractor was stolen off LA Hwy 339 south of Erath, according to deputies. At the time of the theft, the tractor was equipped with a black front-end-loader and a 5-foot galvanized bush hog.

The tractor's serial number is 30G130990556; the front-end-loader's serial number is 134874201.

Here's a photo:

Deputies say the tractor and implements are valued in excess of $20,000.

Anyone with information on the tractor and/or implements should contact VPSO Sergeant Jeremiah Soriez at 337-898-4403. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 337-740-TIPS.

