Deputies find $62K in stolen property in Delcambre

Two people were arrested and more than $62,000 worth of stolen property was recovered Saturday in Delcambre.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies got a tip about property that may have been stolen from St. Mary Parish, said Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais. The property was allegedly located at a house in the 100 block of Julie Drive in Delcambre, he said.

After additional investigation, deputies got a search warrant for the house, and found allegedly stolen property with a value of $62,096 that was returned to the victim, Langlinais said.

Jordan Billiot, 35, and Jeremy Housley, 39, were arrested. They were both booked with felony possession of stolen property, Langlinais said.