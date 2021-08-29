Delcambre mayor feels blessed on Ida's path but asks residents stay safe

Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakey says the area is feeling blessed as hurricane Ida has moved out of their sights.

Mayor Blakely, says that the town was well prepared for what was to come, with debris pick up, and sand bagging. Previous storms, Delcambre faced a bit stronger effects last year during Laura and Delta.

Water is expected to be a foot above sea level, around 100 people estimated left town before the storm. "You don't want to get caught here during bad times," Blakely said.

Resident who need assistance are asked to call 337-685-0404 or 911. Police and first reponders are on standby. She asked everyone to stay safe.

