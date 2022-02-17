Crews respond to well blowout Wednesday in Vermilion Parish

Crews responded Wednesday to a well blowout in Vermilion Parish north of Erath.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's spokesperson Eddie Langlinais confirmed that the incident happened on February 16 off of Durphy Road east of LA 339.

Louisiana State Police HazMat was contacted and responded to the scene.

According to State Police Troop I, a pipeline pressure relief valve malfunctioned and stayed open on a natural gas line.

The line was manually shut off and the valve replaced by responding crews.

There were no injuries and no fire reported at the scene. The area was cleared within an hour, according to State Police.

The well is owned by TC Energy out of Charleston, West Virginia.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel