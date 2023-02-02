Crash Wednesday afternoon kills Abbeville man

On February 1, 2023, shortly after 2:15 pm, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville, authorities say.

State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Broussard was driving a 2013 Ford F150 Southbound on LA 3267. The F150 exited the roadway to the left for reasons still under investigation and struck a utility pole. After having struck the pole, the F150 overturned and struck two unoccupied parked vehicles in a private parking lot on the 200 block of Jacqulyn before coming to rest on its roof.

According to LSP, Broussard was restrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 8 fatal crashes resulting in 9 deaths in 2023.