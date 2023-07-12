Coast Guard launches search and rescue for overdue boater

ABBEVILLE, La. — The Coast Guard is asking for the public's help in locating a boater reported to be overdue.

Last known contact with 53-year-old Matt Montz (Caucasian male, 230 pounds) was at 1:54 pm on July 11.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans along with local agencies, have launched a full-scale search and rescue operation.

"Time is of the essence, and we are counting on your assistance to bring him home safely," U.S. Coast Guard Heartland states.

Montz launched from Maxie Pierce Boat launch, intercoastal waterways, with intentions to retrieve crab boats in Vermillion Bay. His vessel is described as a 26-foot crab boat with a white fiberglass hull, blue top and 90 outboard engine.

The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Operations Center can be reached at (504) 365-2544.

Even the smallest piece of information can make a big difference in locating a mariner, authorities say.