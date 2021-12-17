Ceremony to honor fallen Vermilion Parish officers

Family, friends and officials will gather on Friday at the John "Dooley" Hardy Memorial in Abbeville to pay tribute to those lost in the line of duty.

The annual memorial service honors the lives of fallen officers in Vermilion Parish.

Congressman Clay Higgins was set to be this year's keynote speaker but, due to his recent surgery, his Chief of Staff will give the keynote address.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 am at the memorial located in front of the Abbeville Police Department at 304 Charity Street.

The event is open to the public

