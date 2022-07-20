Career fair planned in Vermilion Parish

Acadian Contractors plans a career fair and hiring event next week at the Vermilion Parish Library.

The event is being held at the Abbeville branch in partnership with Vermilion Economic Development Alliance and Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Area job seekers to attend the event on Thursday, July 28 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

With immediate openings and opportunities for career development and advancement, Acadian Contractors is looking to fill inshore and offshore positions including recruiter, welders, fitters, riggers, superintendent, operators, techs, foreman and more, organizers say.

Acadian Contractors, Inc., is a fabrication and offshore service company located in Vermilion Parish.

The company is looking to hire local talent who are ready to work and gain valuable workforce skills. Acadian Contractors specializes in project management, fabrication and construction, blasting and painting, and field services of land, sea and aerospace, and is also an economic driver company in our region, organizers say.

Here's the Facebook Event page: https://fb.me/e/1CPPdD1HM [fb.me]