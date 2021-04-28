Boil water lifted for Village of Maurice

The boil water advisory for the Village of Maurice has been rescinded.

The advisory was for residents in the Picard Farms and Prairie Cove subdivisions.

The major leak at the intersection of East Etienne and Hwy 167 has been repaired, and all test were cleared.

------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel