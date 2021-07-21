Boil water advisory lifted for residents on Alphonse Street in Abbeville

The boil water advisory in Abbeville has been lifted.

Some residents of Alphonse Street in Abbeville were under a boil order after a water main broke.

The boil order was issued for residents living on both sides of the street, starting in the 100 block at the intersection with Graceland Avenue, and ending in the 500 block at Edwards Street.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel