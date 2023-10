As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, all customers of Southeast Waterworks District 2 in Vermilion Parish are now under a boil order.

The district is located in Abbeville, but has customers in Erath, Delcambre, Henry and Perry as well.

Officials say a valve went down and prevented disinfection for a period of time. The boil order will be in place until samples are cleared by the state.