Boil advisory issued for entire Gueydan water system

The Gueydan Water System has issued a boil advisory for customers on Friday, March 19.

The boil advisory was issued after water pump sensors went out causing low pressure.

The entire water system of Gueydan will be under the boil advisory until further notice.

