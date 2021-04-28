Basketball tournament, job fair set for May 1-2

In an effort to bring the community together, several organizations in Abbeville are partnering to hold a basketball tournament/job fair this weekend.

Set for May 1-2, the event will take place at Abbeville High School. Various local businesses came together to sponsor the event, including Soulful Eats, Infiniti College, and QSA.

The two-day event will feature the first annual Vermilion Parish Men's Basketball Tournament, hosted by Demarius Darby. Acadiana Workforce Solutions will be on hand to host a job fair and provide resources to those in need. Kids have the chance to receive free basketball training as well.

The tournament is free and prizes will be awarded. Organizers say their goal is to unify the community and share a positive light.

Roderick Darby, owner of Soulful Eats, said he is inspired by his late mother to love and care for the people around him - and he does that through food.

His mother, he says, was his "inspiration to love, to care, to enjoy life to its fullest. We are going to get better, we are going to heal. Mothers who have lost sons and daughters who are grieving right now, we're here to just love on them during these trying times and events."

All are welcome to the tournament.

