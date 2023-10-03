Arrests made in Live Oak Manor Apartment Complex shooting

ABBEVILLE, La. — On Saturday, September 30, 2023, at approximately 12:29 pm, the Abbeville Police Department received a report regarding a shooting incident at the Live Oak Manor Apartment Complex, located at 1510 Martin Luther King Drive.

Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel conducted interviews with the residents of Live Oak Manor, who informed them that an unidentified male subject had discharged multiple rounds towards the James A. Herod Apartment Complex. In response, a juvenile from Live Oak Manor had engaged in gunfire exchange with the aforementioned individual near the Live Oak Manor driveway.

Further investigation led officers to the management of Live Oak Manor, who provided access to surveillance footage capturing all individuals involved in the shooting incident. Utilizing this footage, officers were able to identify the specific apartment to which the suspected shooters had retreated following the incident.

Officers surrounded the complex with the apartment that they determined the suspects fled to. As they approached the upstairs unit, they observed one of the suspects rush inside and lock the door. Repeatedly, officers knocked on the door, identifying themselves as police officers and requesting entry, but received no response. The apartment featured two entrances, and as they continued to announce their presence, one of the doors swung open.

Officers entered the apartment, searching for both suspects and any firearms that may have been present. Located inside the apartment and charged were:



La'Daedrick Narcisse, 30, of Abbeville

5 Counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Discharge of Weapons, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Warrants for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Simple Battery and Cruelty to a Juvenile.

Kaylan Lewis, 20, of Abbeville

Warrants for Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Chavez Waters, 30, of Abbeville

Obstruction of Justice.



Officers later located the juvenile who was involved in the following: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Illegal use of Weapons, 2 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal Possesion of a Firearm by a Juvenile.

All three adult suspects were booked and processed at the Abbeville Police Department and then transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Correction Center. The juvenile suspect was booked, processed and transported to a juvenile detention center in Jonesboro.

This case is still under active investigation and Chief Mike Hardy urges the public to provide any additional information regarding this crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. Tips may also be submitted by calling the "Tips" line at (337) 892-6777. All callers can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or through the P3 app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or the GooglePlay Store.