Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery

Posted at 11:27 AM, Jan 14, 2023
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville in the early morning hours on Saturday, January 14.

Sheriff Couvillon says that at approximately 12:40 a.m. this morning a black male subject wearing a hoodie, beanie and gloves entered the store armed with an AR-style weapon and demanded money from the clerk before fleeing in a black Nissan Altima.

With the assistance of Crime Fighters camera systems Detectives were able to positively identify and locate the suspect vehicle at a residence located on Theodore Road in Erath.

VPSO Special Response Team secured the residence on Theodore and once deemed safe Detectives executed a search warrant and located the suspect and recovered clothing, money and weapon used in the armed robbery.

The suspect has been identified as Tyrell Gorgon 18-year-old male originally from Rayne.

Gorgon has been arrested and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correction Center on armed robbery and aggravated assault with bond set at $125,000.00.

Gorgon is also a suspect in a recent armed robbery in Lafayette Parish and that investigation is ongoing.

Finally, Sheriff Couvillon would like to commend all involved for their coordinated efforts for making a swift arrest without incident in this crime and the efforts of Crime Fighters for their diligence in assisting Law Enforcement in their fight against crime.

