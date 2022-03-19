Watch
APD: One person injured in Abbeville shooting on Clover Street

Posted at 10:59 AM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 11:59:36-04

One person was injured in an Abbeville shooting on Clover Street.

An Abbeville Police Department spokesperson says that Friday night they responded to a shooting just after 8:00 p.m.

That incident occurred near the intersection of N Bailey St and Clover Street. (around the 700 block of Clover Street).

One person was transported to an area hospital. The condition was of that person was not released.

Police are actively investigating, they say. No other details were provided.

