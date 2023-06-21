Watch Now
NewsVermilion Parish

Actions

Amazon facility coming to Abbeville

Amazon logo
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Richard Drew/AP
The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Amazon logo
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 13:30:57-04

Amazon is coming to Abbeville bringing hundreds of full time jobs to Acadiana.

The new facility will be located at 3221 Veterans Memorial Boulevard which is the old Fruit of the Loom building.

According to the Abbeville Meridional, the last-mile facility is expected to bring an economic boost to the region, creating new jobs during and after construction and provide exciting opportunities for local residents. The facility will support Amazon’s last-mile network and facilitate direct to customer delivery in the region.

The Amazon facility is expected to begin operations in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.