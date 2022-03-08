Alabama man convicted of child exploitation sentenced to 160 years

An Alabama man was sentenced Tuesday to 160 years in prison on child exploitation charges in Vermilion Parish.

The US Attorney's Office says that 46-year-old William Malone of Mobile, Alabama, was sentenced after having been convicted by a jury in October 2021 on child exploitation charges

Malone sentenced Malone to 160 years in prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release. Malone was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $206,580.80.

Malone was charged on October 7, 2020, by a federal grand jury in Lafayette with five counts of production of child pornography, one count of use of a facility to cause a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to a release, the evidence presented at the trial in Lafayette in October 2021 showed that Malone lived in Mobile, Alabama and worked as the captain of a maritime vessel that traveled out of Abbeville in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana.

An investigation began in Mobile when officers there received complaints that Malone had sexually abused a female under the age of 12 years old. Investigators say Malone had texted the minor victim and asked her to send him pictures and videos of herself naked and other sexually explicit images of herself.

Later, agents executed a search warrant onboard the vessel where Malone was working, for his laptop computer and cell phone. During a review of Malone’s laptop computer and cell phone, agents found the sexually explicit images that the minor victim had told officers about.

Malone was subsequently arrested and charged.

