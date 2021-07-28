Abbeville woman dies in crash on Hwy 330 in Vermilion Parish

An Abbeville woman is dead following a crash on Highway 330 in Vermilion Parish on Wednesday.

Troopers say that shortly before 9:30 a.m. on July 28, 2021, they were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 330, a half a mile south of Wiley Road in Vermilion Parish. They say 34-year-old Sasha R. Menard of Abbeville died as a result of that crash.

According to State Police, an investigation found that the crash occurred as Menard was driving west on LA 330. For unknown reasons, they say Menard’s vehicle ran off the roadway to the left where it entered a ditch and struck a culvert.

Menard was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

They say that impairment is suspected. This crash remains under investigation.

