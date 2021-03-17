Abbeville woman arrested for alleged stabbing on State Street

ABBEVILLE, La. — The Abbeville Police Department say that a woman was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly stabbing her dating partner while at a residence on State Street near Graceland Avenue.

According to APD, the woman was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail for felony battery of a dating partner.

The male victim was also arrested.

APD has not released their identities yet.

This is a developing story and KATC will have more details as they become available.

