Abbeville to honor public safety personnel at Blue Mass

Abbeville Police Department is honoring the work of public safety personnel on Sunday October 10.

The Knights of Columbus Blue Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church at 10 A.M.

For more information, contact Edwin Guidry at 337-893-2511.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel