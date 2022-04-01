Abbeville shooting suspect wanted, victim dies from injuries

Abbeville Police are searching for a suspect in a March 18 shooting after the victim recently died from his injuries.

Police say that on March 18, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to a “Shots Fired” call on Clover Street near North Bailey Street.

On scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim identified as 18-year-old Freddy Gomezsoto of Abbeville was transported to an area hospital.

On March 30, 2022, Mr. Gomezsoto died from his injuries.

An investigation determined that Gomezsoto was allegedly shot by Gary Turner, Jr. of Abbeville. A warrant for Turner, Jr. has been obtained for 2nd Degree Murder.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking the public to call the police department with any information on the whereabouts of Turner.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel