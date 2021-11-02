Abbeville residents concerned about increasing crime, searching for solutions

Some in the Abbeville community say they’re concerned about increasing crime in the area.

The concern is so great that some residents were hesitant to speak about the issuebut community leaders say there are possible solutions for the increasing crime rates.

Local minister Undria Guillory said she would support more camera surveillance as a start to fixing the problems.

“Lately, they don’t care. Wide, bright daylight they’ll shoot,” Guillory said.

She also says that having a more active neighborhood watch initiatives could reduce crime as well.

“I think that that would help too if they would have more security on the street. I think that would help out with some of the crime,” Guillory said.

Residents in the area tell us they’re concerned for their safety. They say having more productive activities in the area would help with crime rates.

The Unit Director for the Boys and Girls Club, Brian Ford says that their organization is a safe and productive place for Children to go after school.

“I think just getting involved in something, whether it’s school sports or a program such as Boys and Girls Club. I think that’s the key anytime the youth are staying busy and staying productive. You’re going to see better results then if they have idle time and are not involved in something,” Ford said.

Some say the community would benefit most by talking one-on-one with the youth and showing them a sense of comfort and unity.

“That’s how you solve this problem. You catch the young boys, especially those that don’t have any role models, that don’t have anyone to look up to, show them love and say “I love you,” resident of Abbeville, Nathan Mouton said.

The Boys and Girls Club is accepting applications and can pick up children up directly from school. The program can help with school work, a free after school meal, and providing internet services and activities until 7:00 p.m.

