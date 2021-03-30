UPDATE: Abbeville Police give all clear after investigating reports of suspect firing at passing motorists near Girard Street

ABBEVILLE, La. — UPDATE:

The Abbeville Police Department says that the area where they had previously asked for people to stay in there homes is now being given the all clear. The subject responsible has fled the area.

------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL: The Abbeville Police are investigating reports of a suspect firing a handgun at passing motorists near First Guaranty Bank near Girard Street.

APD is asking residents on the West side of Abbeville (west of Park Avenue) to stay inside their homes for the time being.

APD says it has officers in the area looking for a subject reportedly firing a handgun at passing motorists.

Anyone with information or has seen anything suspicious, to call the Abbeville Police Department at 893-2511 or dialing 911.

------------------------------------------------------------

