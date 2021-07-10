Abbeville Police Department and Lafayette Crime Stoppers partner up

The Abbeville Police Department has a new partnership with Lafayette Crime Stoppers, as they both have served in close proximity with one another, according to Friday's press release.

Their partnership will help generate crime tips with the community, they say, as well as Abbeville Police Department to utilize Lafayette Crime Stoppers' large following.

Chief William Spearman announced Friday, "I am committed to the citizens of Abbeville to keep our city safe. I am constantly looking for ways to improve the service that we provide for our great citizens. We live in a mobile society. Gone are the days where citizens stay in their own communities as the rest of the world passes them by. Whether it is for work, shopping, visiting or any other leisure activity, we travel from community to community often on a daily basis. Unfortunately, while we are moving around, so are criminals."

He says residents can also go to www.lafayettecrimestoppers.com or to www.abbevillepd.com or on either of their Facebook pages to submit tips.

Residents can even download the free P3 Tips mobile app on their Iphone or android device, Spearman said.

"Using a phone number that is already well known," Spearman says, "232-TIPS, you are now able to submit any information you may have concerning various crimes."

Callers can remain anonymous, and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.

Spearman thanks the community for continued support to the great city of Abbevile, according to the press release.

“Only together, can we keep Abbeville safe,” he says.

