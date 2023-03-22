Abbeville Police Chief gets $20,000 raise

The Abbeville City Council has approved a raise for the Chief of Police.

At Tuesday's regular meeting, the council took up a recommendation from the Ordinance Committee to increase the salary for the elected police chief from the current $65,000 to $85,000 annually.

The chief also gets a vehicle paid for by the city to use "at his discretion," the city's code of ordinances states.

The raise will take effect in 30 days, city officials say.

The current chief, Mike Hardy, was elected last year. His term expires in 2026.