Abbeville Police asking for tips in weekend shooting

Abbeville Police are asking for information about a weekend shooting.

Police were called to the area around East Oak and North Bailey streets Saturday afternoon about 3 p.m.

They found a man who had been shot. The man was transported to the hospital and police began an investigation, which is still underway.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who have any information regarding any crime, to please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511.

Citizens can call the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.