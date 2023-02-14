Abbeville Police ask for help to solve multiple weekend shootings

Abbeville Police say they are investigating multiple shootings that happened in the city Friday, Saturday, Sunday and early Monday.

There were calls to report shootings that ranged from a single bullet hole in a house to more than 50 rounds fired in one location in a residential area, police say.

Multiple callers reported seeing two vehicles chasing each other while shooting, police say.

One police dispatcher reported that calls were steady for 15 minutes, and by 3:30 a.m. Monday gunfire had damaged seven houses and one business, and had sent two people to the hospital, police say.

Officers would respond to a shots fired call, start investigating the crime scene and talking to victims, and before they were done they would hear gunshots just a few blocks away, police say.

"Chief Mike Hardy is asking for assistance in bringing this reckless activity to a halt," a statement reads. "If you know anyone involved in these shootings or if you witnessed anything, please contact our office or my personal phone."

If you know anything or saw anything, you are asked to call Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511. You also can call the department's tips line at 337-892-6777. And, tipsters can always call Crime Stoppers at 337-740-TIPS or send information via the P3 app, which is available in the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.