Abbeville PD to host memorial service for fallen police officers, Friday

ABBEVILLE — The Abbeville Police Department would like to invite the public to their annual police officer's memorial service tomorrow, December 17.

The memorial service will take place at 10:30 A.M. and will be held in the front parking lot of the Abbeville Police Department.

The annual memorial is designed to honor the Vermilion Parish officers who have been tragically taken from the line of duty.

The police department is located at 304 Charity Street in Abbeville.

For more information, contact Abbeville Police Department at 337 893-2511.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel