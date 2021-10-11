Abbeville PD: One injured in Monday afternoon shooting

One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Abbeville, police say.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Abadie Street at 4:25 p.m., and soon located evidence of a shooting in the area of N. Bailey Street and Oak Street.

Police say a male victim was shot and brought to Abbeville General Hospital before officers arrived at the scene. The victim is in stable condition and was transported to another area hospital for treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation by Abbeville Police; no further information is available. Anyone with information on the incident should contact APD t 893-2511 or the Tips line at 892-6777.

APD Chief Bill Spearman thanked the VPSO and the Vermilion Parish Metro Narcotics Task Force for their assistance.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel