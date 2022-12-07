Abbeville man killed in boat accident

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal single vessel incident that occurred in Vermilion Parish on Dec. 3.

The body of Jeremy Stelly, 52, of Abbeville, was recovered from the Hebert Canal around 12:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. His body was turned over to the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death, according to an LDWF release.

LDWF agents along with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified early in the morning of Dec. 4 about a boater that didn’t return from his trip the day before. They immediately conducted a search and found an unmanned 18-foot vessel in the Hebert Canal. The search for Stelly continued throughout the day and into the night.

LDWF agents believe at this time that Stelly was operating his vessel when he attempted to make tight turn and he was ejected from the vessel, the release states.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Agents say Stelly was not wearing a personal flotation device or engine cutoff switch when he was recovered.

