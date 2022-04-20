Watch
Abbeville man booked in connection with shooting death

Posted at 10:01 AM, Apr 20, 2022
Abbeville Police have arrested a local man in connection with a May 2018 shooting that led to a man's death.

Daniel Paul Simon was booked Wednesday with warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

He's accused in connection with the May 2018 shooting death of Heikeem Jaleel Hebert, 26. Hebert was found, shot, in a vehicle that had crashed on South East and Seventh streets.

An investigation began but police weren't able to find enough evidence to arrest anyone, a release states. But recently, additional forensic evidence in the case allegedly linked Simon to the shooting, and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Simon already was incarcerated for unrelated charges, and these warrants were added, police say.

