An Abbeville man was arrested Thursday for solicitation for murder.

According to Abbeville Chief of Police Michael Hardy, a call was made in reference to a complaint at a rent house of 75-year-old Gery Marcombe.

When officers arrived, they discovered an arrest warrant for Marcombe on an unrelated charge.

Marcombe was arrested on charges of solicitation for murder (two counts) and remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.