Abbeville man arrested for cyberstalking a Lafourche Parish woman and children

A Vermilion Parish man was arrested Thursday afternoon in reference to threats he made to a Lafourche Parish woman and her family, according to officials.

Xavier Walker, 24, of Abbeville, has been accused of threatening, terrotizing and cyberstalking the female victim who lived in Choctaw. The victim told the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office that Walker made threats to shoot her and her family members, some of who are school aged children.

Authorities were dispatched to the victim's residence and to the schools the children attended. Detectives contacted the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office to assist with the arrest.

Walker was arrested by the Vermilion Parish without incident on an arrest warrant from the 17th Judicial District of Lafourche Parish and charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking.

Authorities transported Walker to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux and is being held without bail.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.