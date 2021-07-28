Abbeville man arrested following investigation into Sunday shooting

An Abbeville man has been arrested following an investigation into a Sunday shooting that injured one.

The Abbeville Police Department says officers were called to Abbeville General Hospital at 2:50 pm on July 25 in reference to a person with gunshot wounds.

Officers say an investigation determined that the victim had been shot during a verbal argument with another man regarding payment over the storing of a motor.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Thompson of Abbeville.

According to officers, during the argument, Thompson allegedly produced a handgun and fired at the victim, missing him. Thompson then allegedly produced a shotgun and fired at the victim, striking him on the side of his body from his ankle to his face.

Police say an arrest warrant was obtained for Thompson who was arrested and booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on a charge of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

