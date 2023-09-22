Abbeville man arrested following high-speed chase

An Abbeville man was arrested following a high-speed chase Thursday.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident took place Thursday, September 21, at approximately 4:30 pm.

Sheriff's said a vehicle was reported to be driving recklessly on Jacqulyn Road. When deputies responded to the call, they located the vehicle traveling north on South Airport.

When deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

Patrol units pursued the vehicle until it turned into the driveway and crashed into a utility pole. The driver exited the vehicle and fled into a residence, where he refused to come out.

The VPSO SRT responded to the scene and after a brief stand-off, the driver exited the home and was taken into custody at 8:06 pm, without incident.

The driver has been identified as Drake Richard Broussard.

Broussard was transported and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a charge of aggravated flight from an officer with no bond set.

Deputies said additional charges may follow.

