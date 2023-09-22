Watch Now
NewsVermilion Parish

Actions

Abbeville man arrested following high-speed chase

vermilion parish sheriff.PNG
Courtesy VPSO
vermilion parish sheriff.PNG
Posted at 3:07 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 16:12:37-04

An Abbeville man was arrested following a high-speed chase Thursday.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident took place Thursday, September 21, at approximately 4:30 pm.

Sheriff's said a vehicle was reported to be driving recklessly on Jacqulyn Road. When deputies responded to the call, they located the vehicle traveling north on South Airport.

When deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

Patrol units pursued the vehicle until it turned into the driveway and crashed into a utility pole. The driver exited the vehicle and fled into a residence, where he refused to come out.

The VPSO SRT responded to the scene and after a brief stand-off, the driver exited the home and was taken into custody at 8:06 pm, without incident.

The driver has been identified as Drake Richard Broussard.

Broussard was transported and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a charge of aggravated flight from an officer with no bond set.

Deputies said additional charges may follow.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.