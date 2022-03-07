Abbeville man accused of shooting woman during argument

An Abbeville man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting at the Country Village Apartments.

Abbeville Police say on March 6, 2022, at around 12:05 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person possibly being shot at the apartment complex on Coulee Kinney Street.

A woman was found at the scene outside of an apartment with a gunshot wound to her neck. Officers learned that the victim and the suspect, identified as Demontrevon Chavis, allegedly got into an argument.

Chavis then allegedly produced a handgun and fired one round, hitting the victim in the neck. The victim stated that the suspect was still in the apartment.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention, and officers sealed off the area. During that time, Chavis exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers say they were able to retrieve the weapon used, and a routine check determined that the handgun was reported as stolen into the N.C.I.C. database.

Chavis was arrested on charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

The victim was treated and later released from the hospital.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel