Abbeville father and son arrested on felony theft charges

A father and son in Vermilion Parish have been arrested and are facing felony theft charges.

According to deputies, the arrests come after a month-long investigation into the theft of scrap metal from a local scrap yard.

Arrest warrants were obtained for 44-year-old Michael Rene Watson and 22-year-old Justice Rene Watson, both of Abbeville. Each were arrested without incident on three counts of felony theft.

Both have been booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center with bond set at $15,000 each.

