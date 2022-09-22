Abbeville City Council votes to lift COVID-era ban on food trucks

One item on this week's Abbeville City Council meeting was a discussion of the existing moratorium on food trucks.

After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the Abbeville City Council made the decision to only allow the city's existing two food trucks to continue operating; new permits would be accepted.

Food truck owner Quinten Adcock has been in business a little over a year and shares how it is to operate a food truck.

"So it's a one stop shop. We've been here a while we've been established so anybody that comes to the area, good for them," he says.

We asked local residents what they thought of the possibility of having more food trucks in the area and how that would affect them.

Brenda Babineaux said it could be a help.

"I know that there's other people in this parish that are needy, with electricity being high, with gas being high, with the economy right now," she says. "People are suffering and groceries are so expensive right now so the food trucks would help out."

Orry Landry said he'd like to see it.

"I'd enjoy more food trucks out here in the area," he says. "It just brings a different dynamic to the food industry here, it's so strong with the culture that we have."

According to the Abbeville Meridional, the council voted to lift the moratorium. New truck operators will have to get a permit approved by the council, the newspaper reports.