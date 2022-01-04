Abbeville church hosting community feedings this month

An Abbeville church is planning to feed their community during the month of January.

The Greater Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville will hold community feedings on every Tuesday and Thursday of the month.

Those feedings will take place from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm.

The church says that all meals will be free.

Greater Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church is located at 822 I J Joiner Street in Abbeville.

