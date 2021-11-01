Abbeville bridge work starts Monday

Starting Monday and for the next six weeks, repairs are being made to Abbeville's downtown bridge.

According to DOTD, the bridge will be periodically lifted and lowered.

Work is being done from 7:30 am until 3:00 pm every day.

The work is expected to be done by mid-December.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel