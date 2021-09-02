Abbeville Boy Scouts lending a hand to Ida victims

Members of the Abbeville Boy Scouts of America Troop 85 are lending a hand to neighbors in southeast Louisiana.

Wednesday, scouts held a supply drive at the Pere Megret Center on West Vermilion Street.

The Boy Scouts were able to collect items to send to communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

They accepted non-perishable items like snacks, canned goods, toiletries, etc.

"Really the inspiration for this was last year whenever we got hit by hurricanes, a lot of people donated for us," explained scout Drew Meaux. "And by doing this and giving to them it helps them whenever they're in a time of need and we're giving back to our community."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel