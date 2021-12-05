Abbeville assistant living hosts fun and friendly Christmas decorating competition

An Abbeville nursing home is having a fun and friendly Christmas decorating competition to spread holiday cheer.

And they want your help to judge all their work to end the year.

Eastridge Nursing and Rehabilitation organized different sections of the facility to be decorated in arrangements from Candycane to Gingerbread lanes.

To vote, log onto Facebook or click here and vote your favorite themed display.

The themes are:

Candycane Lane #1

Frosted Boulevard #2

Gingerbread Lane #3

Whoville #4

Nutcracker #5

Comment on the post with the number (#) of your choice, votes will count on this post. Voting ends Monday at 8 A.M.

To access, click here.

