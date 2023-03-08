Abbeville announces planned water outage

ABBEVILLE, La. — On March 11, 2023, around 7 am, the City of Abbeville will be replacing a fire hydrant.

Water will be shut off until approximately midday, officials say.

The following areas will be affected:

Bound north by Palms Hospital Drive

Bound south by West Summers Drive

Bound east by Highway 167

Bound west by Assay Street, Caroline Drive, Bruno Road

A boil water advisory will follow as soon as the hydrant has been replaced and water is turned back on.

As a reminder, water will need to be boiled for one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using water for food prep. The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

An update will be issued when the boil advisory has been lifted.

If you have any questions, please contact our Utility Department at 337-893-8550.