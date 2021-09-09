6 arrested in gun shop robbery, more than $20K in weapons recovered

Deputies have arrested six suspects and recovered more than $20K in stolen items after the alleged robbery of a gun shop in Vermilion Parish this week.

According to a spokesperson, VPSO received a call about a burglary in progress at a local gun shop on Woodlawn Avenue within the parish. As deputies were en route, along with the Maurice and Abbeville police departments, they saw a vehicle traveling from the direction of the location of the reported burglary.

While attempting to conduct a stop, deputies say the vehicle fled in an attempt to evade police; shortly after, it crashed and multiple suspects fled on foot. The driver was apprehended and taken into custody without further incident, and through further investigation four more adult suspects were arrested and booked, along with one juvenile suspect.

All firearms matching the descriptions of what was taken from the gun shop were recovered, totaling $20,261.76, deputies say.

Dante' DeShawne Citizen: Simple Burglary (2 counts), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms (32 counts), Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. Bond set at $110,000.

Damien Damon Briggs: Simple Burglary (2 counts), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms (32 counts), Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (32 counts), and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. Bond set at $160,000.

Tawaski Tavon Lewis: Simple Burglary, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms (32 counts), Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (32 counts), and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. Bond set at $138,000.

Travon Travel Citizen: Simple Burglary (2 counts), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm (32 Counts), Simple Criminal Damage, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. Bond set at $47,000.

Jeremy Cole Briggs: Simple Burglary and Conspiracy to commit Simple Burglary. Bond set at $50,000.

An unnamed juvenile was also arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm (32 counts) and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

The investigation is ongoing; updates may follow as more information becomes available.

